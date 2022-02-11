REBusinessOnline

Associated Bank Provides $27.5M Construction Loan for Spec Industrial Project in Groveport, Ohio

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Midwest, Ohio

The building will span 640,640 square feet in suburban Columbus.

GROVEPORT, OHIO — Associated Bank has provided a $27.5 million loan for the construction of a 640,640-square-foot speculative industrial project in Groveport, a southern suburb of Columbus. The 47-acre site is located adjacent to Rickenbacker International Airport. The building will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 60 exterior docks, four drive-in doors, 185-foot truck courts and 154 trailer parking stalls. Completion is slated for this summer. The borrower, Groveport Venture LLC, is a partnership between CA Industrial Properties LLC, Stotan Industrial LLC and LaSalle Investment Management. Elizabeth Hozian, Evelyn Turner and Paul Henning of Associated Bank originated the loan, terms of which were not provided.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  