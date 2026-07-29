Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The transit-oriented development will feature 84 market-rate units and 15 affordable housing units.
DevelopmentIllinoisLoansMidwestMultifamily

Associated Bank Provides $28.3M Loan for Development of Chicago Apartment Building

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Associated Bank has provided a $28.3 million loan to a joint venture between North Park Ventures and SNS Realty Group for the development of a transit-oriented apartment property on North Sheffield Avenue in Chicago. The loan included funds for the acquisition of the former Tortenson Glass Co., which consists of nearly 30,000 square feet of urban infill land.

The five-story, 99-unit apartment building will offer 84 market-rate units and 15 affordable housing units. There will be four studios averaging 500 square feet, 46 one-bedroom units averaging 750 square feet and 49 two-bedroom units averaging 1,150 square feet. Amenities will include a clubroom with coworking space, a wellness center with a sauna, a rooftop deck with a dog run and a bike room.  There will be parking for 25 cars at the back of the site.

Demolition of the existing structures will begin shortly, with completion of the new building planned for 2027. Daniel Barrins of Associated Bank managed the loan arrangements and closing.

You may also like

StreetLights Residential Underway on 22-Story Apartment Building in...

MassHousing Provides $26.4M in Financing for Boston Affordable...

Pennrose, WORC Complete 55-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Redevelopment...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 360-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Kiser Group Brokers $16.3M Sale of Chicago Multifamily...

Rally House Signs 17,542 SF Retail Lease at...

Radnor, Madrone to Break Ground on 793-Bed Student...

Capstone Begins Construction on 270-Unit Gateway Apartments in...

MMCC Arranges $6.8M Acquisition Loan for Office Property...