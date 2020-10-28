Associated Bank Provides $29M Construction Loan for Senior Living Development in Bloomington, Minnesota

ThePOINTE Bloomington will include 133 independent living units.

BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Associated Bank has provided a $29 million loan for the construction of a 133-unit senior living development in Bloomington. Dubbed ThePOINTE Bloomington, the independent living community is the second of a two-phase project on a 7.5-acre site. Phase I, currently under construction, is the 118-unit Cherrywood Pointe community that features assisted living and memory care. ThePOINTE will rise five stories. Amenities will include a pickleball court, outdoor pool, clubhouse, community room, fitness center, kid’s playroom, craft room, business center and rooftop deck. United Properties is the developer. Jim Vitt of Associated Bank handled the loan closing.