REBusinessOnline

Associated Bank Provides $29M Construction Loan for Senior Living Development in Bloomington, Minnesota

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

ThePOINTE Bloomington will include 133 independent living units.

BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Associated Bank has provided a $29 million loan for the construction of a 133-unit senior living development in Bloomington. Dubbed ThePOINTE Bloomington, the independent living community is the second of a two-phase project on a 7.5-acre site. Phase I, currently under construction, is the 118-unit Cherrywood Pointe community that features assisted living and memory care. ThePOINTE will rise five stories. Amenities will include a pickleball court, outdoor pool, clubhouse, community room, fitness center, kid’s playroom, craft room, business center and rooftop deck. United Properties is the developer. Jim Vitt of Associated Bank handled the loan closing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  