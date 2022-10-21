REBusinessOnline

Associated Bank Provides $30M Loan for Construction of Luxury Apartment Complex in Chaska, Minnesota

The Gallery of Chaska will rise four stories with 175 units. (Rendering courtesy of Chase Real Estate)

CHASKA, MINN. — Associated Bank has provided a $30 million loan for the construction of The Gallery of Chaska in suburban Twin Cities. The four-story luxury apartment complex will feature 175 units at 3200 Clover Ridge Drive. Amenities will include a courtyard and pool. Units will feature condo-style finishes, and residents will have access to an underground parking garage with 182 parking spaces. Completion is slated for February 2024. Randy Stille of Associated Bank managed the loan and closing on behalf of the borrower, Chase Real Estate.

