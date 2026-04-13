Associated Bank Provides $32.7M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Central Wisconsin

GRAND CHUTE, WIS. — Associated Bank has provided a $32.7 million loan to Toonen Inc. for the construction of The Strata Apartments, a multifamily complex along McCarthy Road in Grand Chute. The 25-building project will include 236 units. Several of the buildings will feature attached or detached garages, and the majority (172) of the units will be two-bedroom floor plans. Construction is underway, and completion is slated for February 2028. Toonen maintains a portfolio of nearly 3,500 units across the Green Bay and Fox Valley areas of Wisconsin. Tim Jorgensen of Associated Bank managed the loan arrangements and closing.