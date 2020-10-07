REBusinessOnline

Associated Bank Provides $34.3M Loan for Rehabilitation of Houston Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Pinewood-Apartments-Houston

Pinewood Apartments in Houston totals 240 units. The property was built in 2001.

HOUSTON — Associated Bank has provided a $34.3 million loan for the rehabilitation of Pinewood Apartments, a 240-unit affordable housing community in Houston that was built in 2001. The borrower, Minnesota-based Dominium Management Services LLC, acquired the property earlier this year. Renovations will preserve the affordability of all units for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income and will include new lighting, appliances and countertops, as well as the addition of in-unit washers and dryers. In addition, Dominium will upgrade amenity spaces, including the dog park, outdoor grilling area and pavilion. Renovations are expected to be complete in the second quarter of next year.

