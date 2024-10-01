Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Marlowe Opus Station will feature 269 units in Minnetonka.
Associated Bank Provides $55M Construction Loan for Apartment Complex in Suburban Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

MINNETONKA, MINN. — Associated Bank has provided a $55 million construction financing package for a 269-unit apartment complex in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka. Greystar is developing the project, which is named Marlowe Opus Station. Amenities will include a pool, courtyard, fitness room, clubroom, sauna, pet wash, private work-from-home offices, bike storage, structured parking, electric vehicle charging stations and storage units. Demolition is currently underway on the vacant office building on the site. Completion is slated for fall 2026. The project is within the 550-acre Opus 2 Parkway, which comprises a mixture of office, industrial, commercial and residential uses. Edward Notz of Associated Bank originated the loan.

