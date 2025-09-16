Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Ridgeview Center IV in Waukesha was built in 2003 and remodeled in 2023.
Associated Bank Provides $6.5M Acquisition Loan for Wisconsin Industrial Property

by Kristin Harlow

WAUKESHA, WIS. — Associated Bank has provided a $6.5 million loan for the acquisition of Ridgeview Industrial Center IV in Waukesha. The 89,405-square-foot building, constructed in 2003 and remodeled in 2023, is fully leased to two tenants. The property is located just off the intersection of I-94 and Redford Boulevard, with logistics access to I-41 and I-43. The borrower, Capital Partners, currently manages 16.2 million square feet of industrial properties. Randy Stille of Associated Bank handled the loan arrangements and closing.

