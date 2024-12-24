Associated Bank Provides $60.4M Construction Loan for Metro Austin Affordable Housing Project

Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Emblem at Tower, a new affordable housing project in Manor, will add to the local supply 324 units that will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income.
by Taylor Williams

MANOR, TEXAS — Associated Bank has provided a $60.4 million construction loan for Emblem at Tower, a 324-unit affordable housing project that will be located at 12100 Tower Road in Manor, about 15 miles northeast of Austin. Great Southern Bank joined Associated Bank in the construction loan syndication. Emblem at Tower will consist of 11 three-story buildings that will house a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom units. The 4-percent LIHTC project will be available to households earning less than 60 percent of the area median income. Residents will have access to a clubhouse with fitness center, pool and outdoor amenity space, as well as a free 15-hour per week tutoring service. Construction is slated to be complete in early 2027. Dominium is the borrower and developer.

