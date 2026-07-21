Associated Bank Provides $7M in Financing for Ohio Industrial Building

PATASKALA, OHIO — Associated Bank has provided a nearly $7 million loan to Transport Properties and GFH Partners to finance a 75,250-square-foot industrial building in Pataskala, about 20 miles west of Columbus. The property, completed in 2022 and leased to Thayer Power & Communication, is situated on 20 acres that includes 7 acres of outdoor parking. Transport Properties and GFH Partners own and manage the property. Transport Properties specializes in developing and enhancing industrial outdoor storage properties. GFH Partners is a global real estate asset manager and a subsidiary of the investment bank GFH Financial Group. Elizabeth Hozian of Associated Bank managed the loan arrangements and closing.