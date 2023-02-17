Associated Bank Provides $8.6M Construction Loan for Self-Storage Facility in Spring Hill, Florida

The borrower, an affiliate of Metro Self Storage, is constructing a new facility in Spring Hill, Fla.

SPRING HILL, FLA. — Associated Bank has provided an $8.6 million loan to an affiliate of Metro Storage LLC for the construction of a self-storage facility located in Spring Hill. Upon completion, the development will comprise 62,856 square feet across 543 units, 504 of which will be climate-controlled. The property will also feature 83 covered and 31 uncovered RV and boat parking spaces. Edward Notz of Associated Bank’s Commercial Real Estate Division originated the loan.