REBusinessOnline

Associated Bank Provides $8.6M Construction Loan for Self-Storage Facility in Spring Hill, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Self-Storage, Southeast

The borrower, an affiliate of Metro Self Storage, is constructing a new facility in Spring Hill, Fla.

SPRING HILL, FLA. — Associated Bank has provided an $8.6 million loan to an affiliate of Metro Storage LLC for the construction of a self-storage facility located in Spring Hill. Upon completion, the development will comprise 62,856 square feet across 543 units, 504 of which will be climate-controlled. The property will also feature 83 covered and 31 uncovered RV and boat parking spaces. Edward Notz of Associated Bank’s Commercial Real Estate Division originated the loan.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  