Associated Bank Provides $8.6M in Construction Financing for Three Wisconsin Learning Centers

The Learning Experience will lease each of the centers.

MENOMONEE FALLS, SUN PRAIRIE AND NEW BERLIN, WIS. — Associated Bank has provided $8.6 million in three separate loans for the land acquisition and construction of early childhood learning centers in three Wisconsin cities. Bradford Real Estate was the borrower. Each of the standalone, 10,000-square-foot buildings will be fully leased by The Learning Experience, which provides childcare and educational services for children ages six weeks to six years. The centers will be located in Menomonee Falls, Sun Prairie and New Berlin. All three are slated for completion this year. Daniel Barrins of Associated Bank managed the loans and closings.

