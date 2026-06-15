GRAFTON, WIS. — Associated Bank has provided an $8.8 million construction loan for The Carillon at Grafton, a build-to-rent community in Grafton, about 22 miles north of downtown Milwaukee. Cirrus Property Group was the borrower. The project site is a 5.2-acre vacant lot at the intersection of Hunters and Mountain lanes, just west of Port Washington Road. The development will consist of 34 units across 10 buildings with 28 two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom residences. All homes will feature open floor plans, first-floor primary suites and a private fenced-in backyard with a one- or two-car attached garage. Construction is underway, and the first units are slated for occupancy in early 2027. Danielle Maletzke of Associated Bank managed the loan arrangements and closing.
Associated Bank Provides $8.8M Construction Loan for Build-to-Rent Community Near Milwaukee
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