Associated Bank Provides $8.8M Construction Loan for Build-to-Rent Community Near Milwaukee

GRAFTON, WIS. — Associated Bank has provided an $8.8 million construction loan for The Carillon at Grafton, a build-to-rent community in Grafton, about 22 miles north of downtown Milwaukee. Cirrus Property Group was the borrower. The project site is a 5.2-acre vacant lot at the intersection of Hunters and Mountain lanes, just west of Port Washington Road. The development will consist of 34 units across 10 buildings with 28 two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom residences. All homes will feature open floor plans, first-floor primary suites and a private fenced-in backyard with a one- or two-car attached garage. Construction is underway, and the first units are slated for occupancy in early 2027. Danielle Maletzke of Associated Bank managed the loan arrangements and closing.