Associated Bank Provides $9.6M Construction Loan for Candelas Medical Office Building in Colorado

Located in Arvada, Colo., Candelas Medical Office Building will feature 42,425 square feet of medical office space.

ARVADA, COLO. — Green Bay, Wisonsin-based Associated Bank has provided a $9.6 million construction loan to Mortenson Development/Seavest Healthcare Properties for the development of Candelas Medical Office Building in Arvada.

The 42,425-square-foot property will be located at the intersection of West 91st Place and Candelas Parkway.

This is Associated Bank’s first transaction for a Mortenson and Seavest joint venture. Mortenson is a privately held, Minnesota-based organization providing fully integrated development services to clients nationwide, and Seavest is an institutional healthcare real estate investment manager.

