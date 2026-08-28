Associated Bank Provides $9M Loan for 12-Acre Retail Development in Columbus, Ohio 

DELAWARE, OHIO — Associated Bank has provided a $9 million loan to GTZ Properties for the development of Trailhead Crossing, a 12-acre retail property located at 1335-1131 U.S. Route 36 in Delaware, a northern suburb of Columbus. The project consists of three buildings occupied by Chik-Fil-A, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Take 5 oil change. A second, three-tenant strip center will be occupied by Dunkin’, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Pacific Dental Services. The project also contains two pad-ready sites, one of which is pending sale to a national daycare company. All Phase I tenants are expected to open by spring 2027. Phase II of the development will be anchored by a big-box national retailer.