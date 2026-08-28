Friday, August 28, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Dollar General anchors the retail property.
DevelopmentLoansMidwestOhioRetail

Associated Bank Provides $9M Loan for 12-Acre Retail Development in Columbus, Ohio 

by Matthew Auchincloss

DELAWARE, OHIO — Associated Bank has provided a $9 million loan to GTZ Properties for the development of Trailhead Crossing, a 12-acre retail property located at 1335-1131 U.S. Route 36 in Delaware, a northern suburb of Columbus. The project consists of three buildings occupied by Chik-Fil-A, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Take 5 oil change. A second, three-tenant strip center will be occupied by Dunkin’, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Pacific Dental Services. The project also contains two pad-ready sites, one of which is pending sale to a national daycare company. All Phase I tenants are expected to open by spring 2027. Phase II of the development will be anchored by a big-box national retailer. 

You may also like

Partnership Refinances 408-Unit Multifamily Property in Princeton, Texas

JLL Arranges Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Complex...

Greenstone Partners Closes Two Multifamily Sales in Chicago...

Phoenix Investors’ Affiliate Acquires 1.8 MSF Industrial Complex...

Cooper Commercial Investment Group Arranges Sale of Retail...

JLL Arranges $39M Loan for Refinancing of Active...

Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $31M Sale of Manhattan...

Rockpoint, Holland Partner Group to Develop 311-Unit Multifamily...

KeyBank Provides $22M Acquisition Loan for Tampa Student...