Associated Bank Structures $43.8M in Financing for Redevelopment of Historic Bank Building in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Mixed-Use

The historic Bridgeview Bank building will be transformed into multifamily units along with its existing office and retail space.

CHICAGO — Associated Bank has structured a $43.8 million financing package for the redevelopment of the historic Bridgeview Bank building in Chicago. CEDARst was the borrower. Associated Bank is acting as lead arranger for a $35.4 million construction loan as well as a federal historic tax credit bridge loan in the amount of $3.4 million. Associated Community Development is providing $5 million in federal historic tax credit equity. The existing retail and office building rises 12 stories. The first eight floors were built in 1924 and four stories were added in 1928.

Redevelopment plans call for 176 apartment units, 20,484 square feet of traditional office space and 21,184 square feet of shared office space. Amenities will include a lobby, fitness center, roof deck and resident lounge. There will also be 45 surface parking spaces. No changes are planned for the existing 15,195 square feet of ground-floor retail space and offices on floors two through four. Phase I construction of the office redesign is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2022. Phase II, the residential portion, is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2023.

In 2019, Associated Bank provided CEDARst with a $13.1 million loan to acquire the building. Dan Barrins of Associated Bank handled the current loan arrangements. Teresa Rubio of Associated Community Development managed the equity investment.