Associated Bank Structures $59.8M in Construction Financing for Wisconsin Multifamily Project

HARTLAND, WIS. — Associated Bank has structured a $59.8 million construction financing package for Westrock Residences, a 267-unit multifamily project in Hartland, about 25 miles west of Milwaukee. Three Leaf Partners and Continental Properties are the developers. Plans call for 27 townhouse-style units and 240 units in two-story stacked flats. There will be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a fitness center, golf simulator, pool, playgrounds, walking paths and a dog run. JLA Architects is the project architect. Site work is underway, and the project will be completed in phases. The first units are slated for occupancy in summer 2025. Continental Properties will manage the community.

Ryan Krombach of Associated Bank originated the financing. Associated Bank, administrative agent and co-lead arranger, was joined by co-lead arranger Johnson Bank and Greenwoods State Bank to complete the construction loan syndication. The Village of Hartland is supporting the project with tax-increment financing that will reimburse the developers up to $15.9 million over 27 years using taxes the new development generates. The project site is a 45-acre former quarry that has been slated for redevelopment for decades.