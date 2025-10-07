Associated Signs 89,612 SF, Full-Building Industrial Lease in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Associated has signed a full-building, 89,612-square-foot industrial lease at The Midway Building at 5770 Decatur Blvd. in Indianapolis. Corey Chase of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease, which represents a nearly 60,000-square-foot expansion from Associated’s previous space in the same corridor.

Owned by Holladay Properties, the facility features 5,425 square feet of office space, a clear height of 24 feet, 21 dock doors, two drive-in doors and more than 250 parking spaces. Delivered in 2004, The Midway Building offers convenient access to I-70, I-465 and I-69 and is located near FedEx and UPS distribution hubs. Brian Seitz, Griffin Seitz and Brian Buschuk of JLL represented the landlord.

Founded in 1960, Associated provides engineering, fleet management and labor optimization services supported by equipment sales, service, rentals and parts. The company is a subsidiary of The Raymond Corp., a Toyota Industries company.