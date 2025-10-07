Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndianaIndustrialLeasing ActivityMidwest

Associated Signs 89,612 SF, Full-Building Industrial Lease in Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — Associated has signed a full-building, 89,612-square-foot industrial lease at The Midway Building at 5770 Decatur Blvd. in Indianapolis. Corey Chase of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease, which represents a nearly 60,000-square-foot expansion from Associated’s previous space in the same corridor.

Owned by Holladay Properties, the facility features 5,425 square feet of office space, a clear height of 24 feet, 21 dock doors, two drive-in doors and more than 250 parking spaces. Delivered in 2004, The Midway Building offers convenient access to I-70, I-465 and I-69 and is located near FedEx and UPS distribution hubs. Brian Seitz, Griffin Seitz and Brian Buschuk of JLL represented the landlord.

Founded in 1960, Associated provides engineering, fleet management and labor optimization services supported by equipment sales, service, rentals and parts. The company is a subsidiary of The Raymond Corp., a Toyota Industries company.

You may also like

Lupe Completes 110-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Minneapolis

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 635-Unit Self-Storage...

NAI Hiffman Negotiates $2.6M Sale of Industrial Building...

Versal Arranges Sale of 85-Unit RV, Boat Storage...

TruCore Industrial Sells 70,000 SF Warehouse in Pryor,...

FD Stonewater Acquires 326,474 SF Industrial Facility in...

Stos Partners Sells 10,000 SF Industrial Property in...

CBRE Arranges $107.3M Sale of Indianapolis Industrial Portfolio

Walmart to Invest $300M for Fulfillment Center in...