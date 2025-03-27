Thursday, March 27, 2025
The vision behind the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Ambulatory Medical Pavilion in New Brunswick dates back nearly 20 years, when AST began its three-phase redevelopment for a 1.2-acre city block between Somerset Street and French Street in the downtown area. Redevelopment efforts commenced in 2006 with the turnkey of an 854-space parking garage on behalf of the New Brunswick Parking Authority. In 2008, AST completed 10 Plum, a nine-story, 125,000-square-foot medical office building also leased to RWJUH.
AST Completes 229,000 SF Healthcare Project in New Brunswick, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer AST has completed a 229,000-square-foot healthcare project in the Central New Jersey community of New Brunswick. The 15-story ambulatory medical pavilion is situated within the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital campus. The facility, construction of which topped out in August 2022, expands outpatient access to care and clinical experts who support existing RWJBarnabas Health hospital services. Project partners included Jarmel Kizel (architect), O’Donnell & Naccarato (structural engineer), Langan (civil engineer) and Torcon Inc. (general contractor and construction manager).

