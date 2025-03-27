AST Completes 229,000 SF Healthcare Project in New Brunswick, New Jersey

The vision behind the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Ambulatory Medical Pavilion in New Brunswick dates back nearly 20 years, when AST began its three-phase redevelopment for a 1.2-acre city block between Somerset Street and French Street in the downtown area. Redevelopment efforts commenced in 2006 with the turnkey of an 854-space parking garage on behalf of the New Brunswick Parking Authority. In 2008, AST completed 10 Plum, a nine-story, 125,000-square-foot medical office building also leased to RWJUH.