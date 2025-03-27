AST Completes 229,000 SF Healthcare Project in New Brunswick, New Jersey

2
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer AST has completed a 229,000-square-foot healthcare project in the Central New Jersey community of New Brunswick. The 15-story ambulatory medical pavilion is situated within the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital campus. The facility, construction of which topped out in August 2022, expands outpatient access to care and clinical experts who support existing RWJBarnabas Health hospital services. Project partners included Jarmel Kizel (architect), O’Donnell & Naccarato (structural engineer), Langan (civil engineer) and Torcon Inc. (general contractor and construction manager).