Monday, March 30, 2026
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The two-story building totals nearly 36,000 square feet. (Image courtesy of St. John Properties)
Leasing ActivityMidwestOfficeWisconsin

Astec Industries Signs 8,353 SF Office Lease in Mequon, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MEQUON, WIS. — Kolberg-Pioneer Inc., a division of Astec Industries, has signed a lease with St. John Properties Inc. for 8,353 square feet at Donges Bay Office Center in the Milwaukee suburb of Mequon. The two-story office building totals nearly 36,000 square feet. The company, which provides equipment servicing the infrastructure, aggregates and mining industries, plans to relocate approximately 20 employees to the building at 10375 N. Baldev Court later this year. Greg Fax represented the landlord on an internal basis, while Brett Garceau of Colliers represented the tenant. St. John Properties acquired the building in 2022.

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