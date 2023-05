TEANECK, N.J. — Astoria Realty Corp. has sold a 20,413-square-foot retail strip center located in the Northern New Jersey community of Teaneck for $6.2 million. The property at 1374-1400 Queen Anne Road was originally built in 1930 and renovated earlier this year. Glatt’s Express Supermarket serves as the anchor of the center, which was 93 percent leased at the time of sale. Karly Iacono of CBRE represented Astoria Realty Corp. in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.