A new 483,106-square-foot mixed-use multifamily development in Columbia, S.C., will include 288 apartments and more than 22,000 square feet of ground-level retail space.
Astral, Steady Capital to Develop 483,106 SF Mixed-Use Multifamily Property in Columbia, South Carolina

by Abby Cox

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Astral Development and Steady Capital have announced plans to develop a 483,106-square-foot mixed-use multifamily property at the intersection of Bull Street and Elmwood Avenue in Columbia. Upon completion, the project will feature 288 apartments and more than 22,000 square feet of retail space. Plans include six end-cap retail spaces, patio seating, pedestrian walkways and garage and street parking. Ahead of construction, Astral will collaborate with local groups to activate portions of eight adjacent properties to bring community engagement to the space. Completion of the project is scheduled for summer 2028. Axoim Architects and Elford Construction will oversee the design and pre-construction efforts, and Crosland Barnes Group and Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing for the ground-level retail space.

The multifamily component of the project will comprise 236 one-bedroom units, 33 two-bedroom units and 19 three-bedroom units. The ground level will include a fitness center, lobby, leasing office and a dedicated space for bike parking.

