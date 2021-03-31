At Home Opens 117,552 SF Store at Plaza at Quail Springs in Oklahoma City

At 117,552 square feet, Home's new store in Oklahoma City is slightly larger than its typical format of 105,000 square feet.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Plano-based home furnishings retailer At Home (NYSE: HOME) has opened a 117,552-square-foot store at Plaza at Quail Springs, a shopping center in Oklahoma City. Locally based investment and management firm JAH Realty owns the center, which is located at 2201 NW 138th St. near Quail Springs Mall on the city’s north side. At Home is backfilling a space formerly occupied by three separate tenants. The company’s total store count now stands at 225.