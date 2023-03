FORT WAYNE, IND. — Home décor retailer At Home is opening a new store at 4120 Illinois Road in Fort Wayne. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Tuesday, April 4. Dallas-based At Home now operates 262 stores in 40 states. At Home sells a variety of merchandise such as furniture, mirrors, rugs and seasonal décor with collections from designers such as Laila Ali, Tracey Boyd, Willow Crossley, Grace Mitchell and Ty Pennington.