REBusinessOnline

At Home Posts 42 Percent Sales Growth in Second Quarter, Eyes Store Expansions

Posted on by in Company News, Retail, Texas

At-Home

At Home's CEO believes the company could grow its store count, which currently sits at 219, as high as 600.

PLANO, TEXAS — At Home, a home décor and furnishings retailer, posted net sales of $515 million in its fiscal second quarter, which ended on July 25, and is reportedly looking to expand its footprint. That figure represents a 42 percent year-over-year increase in comparable store sales. At Home CEO Lee Bird told CNBC on Friday that the company has been expanding its store count by about 20 percent per year over the last seven years, and that it could grow from its current 219 stores to as many as 600. Bird cited the Plano-based retailer’s emergence as an essential retailer and a one-stop shop for a broad range of home goods, as well as the growth of its omnichannel sales platform and the ability to social distance inside its large-format stores, as key drivers of its growth.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  