At Home Posts 42 Percent Sales Growth in Second Quarter, Eyes Store Expansions

At Home's CEO believes the company could grow its store count, which currently sits at 219, as high as 600.

PLANO, TEXAS — At Home, a home décor and furnishings retailer, posted net sales of $515 million in its fiscal second quarter, which ended on July 25, and is reportedly looking to expand its footprint. That figure represents a 42 percent year-over-year increase in comparable store sales. At Home CEO Lee Bird told CNBC on Friday that the company has been expanding its store count by about 20 percent per year over the last seven years, and that it could grow from its current 219 stores to as many as 600. Bird cited the Plano-based retailer’s emergence as an essential retailer and a one-stop shop for a broad range of home goods, as well as the growth of its omnichannel sales platform and the ability to social distance inside its large-format stores, as key drivers of its growth.