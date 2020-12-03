REBusinessOnline

At Home Reports 47.5 Percent Increase in Third-Quarter Sales, Up 21.5 Percent Year-to-Date

Posted on by in Company News, Retail, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) reported a 47.5 percent increase in net sales for its third fiscal quarter that ended on Oct. 24 relative to its fiscal third quarter in 2019. At Home has now achieved 21.5 percent growth in net sales on a year-to-date basis. The Plano-based home improvement retailer also reported $47.1 million in net income for its third quarter, a substantial increase from the $14.6 million net loss posted in the third quarter of 2019. The company currently operates 219 stores in 40 states. In a call with shareholders, At Home CEO Lee Bird noted the company was currently enjoying its lowest leverage ratio since going public. In addition, Bird said that At Home’s “real estate opportunities are only getting stronger,” and that the company had “the potential to grow our store base nearly three times larger.” At Home’s stock price opened at $18.86 per share on Thursday, Dec. 3, up from $8.24 per share a year ago.

