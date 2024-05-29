Wednesday, May 29, 2024
The site is located within Virginia Port Logistics Park, a 932-acre industrial campus located in the Hampton Roads city of Suffolk, Va.
Atapco, Ausblick Purchase 124-Acre Industrial Development Site in Suffolk, Virginia

by John Nelson

SUFFOLK, VA. — A joint venture between Atapco Properties Inc. and Ausblick Development has purchased 124 acres within Virginia Port Logistics Park, a 932-acre industrial campus located in the Hampton Roads city of Suffolk. Situated about 30 miles from the Port of Virginia, the site has the capacity to accommodate 1.5 million square feet of industrial space across a single facility or multiple buildings. Construction plans were not disclosed. The project represents the entry into Hampton Roads for both Atapco Properties and Ausblick Development.

