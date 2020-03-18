REBusinessOnline

Atapco Properties, Chesapeake Real Estate Sell Logistics Center in Baltimore County for $71.2M

Nottingham Ridge spans 52 acres at 5301 and 5300 Nottingham Drive in White Marsh, 14 miles northeast of downtown Baltimore and Port of Baltimore.

WHITE MARSH, MD. — A joint venture between Atapco Properties and Chesapeake Real Estate Group LLC (CREG) has sold Nottingham Ridge, a two-building, 750,000-square-foot industrial complex in White Marsh, for $71.2 million. The Baltimore County property spans 52 acres at 5301 and 5300 Nottingham Drive, 14 miles northeast of downtown Baltimore and Port of Baltimore. The joint venture acquired the land from Paragon Outlets in 2018. The development took 18 months to complete. The building at 5301 Nottingham spans 165,000 square feet and was 67 percent leased at the time of sale. The asset at 5300 Nottingham was unoccupied at the time of sale. The buyer was not disclosed.

