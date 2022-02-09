REBusinessOnline

ATCAP Partners, Brookfield Acquire 3.5 MSF National Industrial Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — A joint venture between Dallas-based investment firm ATCAP Partners and global asset manager Brookfield has acquired a national portfolio of 51 industrial properties totaling approximately 3.5 million square feet. The exact locations of the properties were not disclosed, but the portfolio includes infill building in markets such as Dallas, Houston, Austin, Denver and Oklahoma City. The seller and sales price were also undisclosed. The portfolio was 94 percent leased at the time of sale. Eastdil Secured represented ATCAP in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  