ATCAP Partners, Brookfield Acquire 3.5 MSF National Industrial Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — A joint venture between Dallas-based investment firm ATCAP Partners and global asset manager Brookfield has acquired a national portfolio of 51 industrial properties totaling approximately 3.5 million square feet. The exact locations of the properties were not disclosed, but the portfolio includes infill building in markets such as Dallas, Houston, Austin, Denver and Oklahoma City. The seller and sales price were also undisclosed. The portfolio was 94 percent leased at the time of sale. Eastdil Secured represented ATCAP in the deal.