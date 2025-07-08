Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Kinship is the first multifamily component to come on line at Camp North End, a 76-acre adaptive reuse development in north Charlotte.
ATCO Obtains $66M Refinancing for Kinship Apartments in North Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — ATCO Properties & Management has obtained a $66 million loan for the refinancing of Kinship, a newly built, 301-unit apartment community in Charlotte. The property is the first multifamily component to come on line at Camp North End, a 76-acre adaptive reuse development on the north end of Charlotte. Mark Gallinaro of WelcomeLend arranged the three-year bridge loan from Benefit Street Partners.

Kinship was 35 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing. The property features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with some live-work floorplans and fully furnished corporate housing options. Amenities include work-from-home office spaces, an outdoor pool and lounge area, gas grills and fire pits, fitness center, communal kitchen, conference room, bike storage, rideshare spots, a parking garage and a shared rooftop space.

Greystar operates Kinship on behalf of ATCO.

