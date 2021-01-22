ATCO, Shorenstein Break Ground on Phase II of Camp North End Mixed-Use Project in Charlotte

Camp North End’s second phase will include two office buildings totaling 120,000 square feet (depicted in the image), as well as 15,000 to 20,000 square feet of retail space, a multifamily community and a parking garage. (Rendering courtesy of Alliance Architects)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — ATCO Properties & Management and Shorenstein Properties LLC have broken ground on Phase II of Camp North End, which will include retail, office and multifamily spaces, as well as a parking garage. The mixed-used development is located on a former industrial site spanning 76 acres in Charlotte’s Druid Hills South district. S9 Architecture is the designer for Camp North End’s second phase, which will include two office buildings totaling 120,000 square feet, 15,000 to 20,000 square feet of retail space and a multifamily community with a parking garage. The developers expect to deliver the second phase of construction in early 2022.

Phase I was delivered in summer 2020 and includes 70,000 square feet of office and retail space and four food stalls within the Gama Goat building. Office tenants at the project include solar energy company Pine Gables Renewables, tech firm CloudGenera Inc. and Ally Bank. Retail tenants include restaurant Leah & Louise, bakery Wentworth & Fenn, Free Range Brewing, That’s Novel Books and boutique fitness center bloc.

The project team is also in the preliminary planning stages for several other buildings onsite, including the renovation of the historic Ford Factory that dates back to 1924 and was once a manufacturing plant for Model T and Model A cars. Earlier this year, the Ford Factory received a local historic landmark designation.