E&N Highpoint, an international apparel company, will occupy the 6,171-square-foot flex/R&D facility at 16150 Scientific Way in Irvine, Calif.
Ateck Holding Sells R&D Building in Irvine, California for $3.2M

by Amy Works

IRVINE, CALIF. — Ateck Holding LLC has completed the sale of a two-story flex/R&D building, located at 16150 Scientific Way in Irvine. E&N Highpoint LLC acquired the asset for $3.2 million.

Built in 2007, the 6,171-square-foot facility features open floor plans, top signage and abundant parking. The buyer, an international apparel company, will use the building for its U.S. corporate headquarters and for research, development and design.  

Xavier Nolasco of JLL represented the seller, while Voit Commercial represented the buyer in the deal.

