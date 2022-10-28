Atkins Completes Renovation of 120,000 SF Medical Office Building in West Orange, New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — Atkins Cos. has completed the renovation of a 120,000-square-foot medical office building located in the Northern New Jersey community of West Orange. Capital improvements included the modernization of the building’s common areas and restrooms on the second, fourth and fifth floors, as well as the addition of new lighting, flooring, fixtures and decorative elements. Atkins originally developed the building, which is situated adjacent to RWJBarnabas Health’s corporate offices, in 1983.