Atkins Cos. Begins Renovation of 70,140 SF Healthcare Building in Washington Township, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — New Jersey-based Atkins Cos. has begun renovation of a 70,140-square-foot healthcare building in Washington Township, about 20 miles south of Philadelphia. The project team will convert a former fitness club into 33,000 square feet of clinical healthcare space on the ground floor and 7,000 square feet of leasable space on the second floor. All common areas will be upgraded with new lighting, ceilings, flooring, paint/wallcovering, furniture and artwork. Atkins will also upgrade building signage, entry points and security systems. Completion is slated for this summer.

