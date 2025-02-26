Wednesday, February 26, 2025
The office building at 17-17 Route 208 in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation, including a new roof, refreshed common areas, new elevators and grounds work.
Atkins Cos. Buys Northern New Jersey Office Building for $22M

by Taylor Williams

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — Locally based development and investment firm Atkins Cos. has purchased a 150,000-square-foot office building in the Northern New Jersey community of Fair Lawn for $22 million. Summit Health anchors the three-story building via a 78,000-square-foot footprint. Jeff Dunne, Doug Rodio, Travis Langer, Dan Blumenkrantz, Brannan Knott and Chris Bodnar of CBRE represented the seller, metro Philadelphia-based Keystone Development + Investment, in the transaction. The team also procured Atkins Cos. as the buyer. Upon closing, the new ownership also secured leases with law firm Gottlieb & Greenspan (6,000 square feet) and SportsCare Physical Therapy (4,600 square feet), bringing the property to full occupancy.

