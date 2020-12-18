Atkins Cos., Capital Solutions Sell 95,000 SF Medical Office Building in Bridgewater, New Jersey

The medical office building at 1125 Route 22 W. in Bridgewater totals 95,000 square feet.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — A joint venture between New Jersey-based Atkins Cos. and private equity firm Capital Solutions has sold a 95,000-square-foot medical office building located in the Northern New Jersey city of Bridgewater. At the time of sale, the building was fully leased to Bank of America and MidJersey Health Corp., a joint venture between regional healthcare providers Hunterdon Healthcare and Atlantic Health System. Ben Appel, Jay Miele, John Nero and Michael Greeley of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.