Atkins Cos. Completes Renovation of 70,140 SF Healthcare Building in Washington Township, New Jersey

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — New Jersey-based Atkins Cos. has completed the renovation of a 70,140-square-foot healthcare building in Washington Township, about 20 miles south of Philadelphia. The project team converted a former fitness club into 33,000 square feet of clinical healthcare space on the ground floor and 7,000 square feet of leasable space on the second floor. All common areas were upgraded with new lighting, ceilings, flooring, paint/wallcovering, furniture and artwork. Atkins also upgraded building signage, entry points and security systems. Construction began earlier this year.