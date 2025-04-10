Atkins Cos., Denholtz Complete Phase I of Renovation of 490,000 SF Office, Healthcare Facility in Chappaqua, New York

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. — A partnership between two New Jersey-based firms, Atkins Cos. and Denholtz, has completed Phase I of the renovation of Medical Offices at Chappaqua Crossing, a 490,000-square-foot office and healthcare complex located about 30 miles north of Manhattan. Northwell Health’s Northern Westchester Hospital anchors the 59-acre facility, which is located within a larger mixed-use development that formerly housed the headquarters of Reader’s Digest and is known as Chappaqua Crossing. The renovation upgraded the property’s common areas with new LED lighting, ceilings, flooring, lobby furniture, paint/wallpaper and moss wall coverings. In addition, a $6 million upgrade of HVAC systems is currently underway. The partnership acquired the property in April 2023 for $40 million.