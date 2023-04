CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. — A partnership between two New Jersey-based firms, Atkins Cos. and Denholtz Properties, has acquired Medical Offices at Chappaqua Crossing, a 490,000-square-foot healthcare complex located about 30 miles north of Manhattan. Northwell Health’s Northern Westchester Hospital anchors the 59-acre facility, which is located within a larger mixed-use development. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.