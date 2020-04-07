Atkins Cos. Sells 38,500 SF Medical Office Building in West Orange, New Jersey

The Atkins Medical Office is located at 1500 Pleasant Valley Way.

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — Atkins Cos. has sold Atkins Medical Plaza, a 38,500-square-foot medical office building in West Orange, a western suburb of New York City. Located at 1500 Pleasant Valley Way, the Class A medical property was 90 percent leased at the time of sale. Atkins Cos. constructed the property, which is located near Saint Barnabas Medical Center and Garden State Parkway, in 2001. Jim McGuckin and Brian Hosey of Marcus & Millichap represented Atkins Cos. in the transaction. Alan Cafiero and Ben Sgambati led a Marcus & Millichap team that represented the buyer, a private investor. The sales price was undisclosed.