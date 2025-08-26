Tuesday, August 26, 2025
The onsite buildings at Bennett Street and Peachtree Road in Buckhead are vacant and will be demolished to make way for mixed-use affordable housing development in the coming years. (Photo courtesy of LoKnows Drones)
Atlanta BeltLine Acquires Land in Buckhead for Future Northwest Trail

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — The Atlanta BeltLine has purchased six parcels near the intersection of Peachtree Road and Bennett Street in the city’s Buckhead district. The land is adjacent to the site purchased last fall, giving the BeltLine a 3.2-acre assemblage that represents Segment 2 of the future Northwest Trail, which will run for 4.3 miles at full completion.

Segment 1 of the trail is currently underway and is set for completion in second-quarter 2026. The buildings on the Bennett Street site are vacant and will be prepared for demolition while future site planning efforts are underway. The BeltLine will engage with community leaders, residents, businesses and other stakeholders on the next steps for the future of the site, with the ultimate goal of aiding in developing affordable housing in mixed-use settings.

In recent years, the Beltline has acquired over 80 acres to expand housing and commercial affordability and to master plan land along the trail. The Beltline currently is 76 percent of its way towards meeting the goal of preserving or creating 5,600 affordable housing units by 2030.

To date, the Beltline has completed 12.6 miles of the mainline loop, with an additional 10.3 miles of connector trails. The entire 22-mile loop is projected to be completed by 2030 with nearly 18 miles expected to be finished next year.

