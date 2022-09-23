Atlanta BeltLine Inc. Selects Culdesac to Develop 20-Acre Murphy Crossing Mixed-Use Project in Southwest Atlanta

Plans for Murphy Crossing by Culdesac are subject to change pending community feedback, but preliminarily the project will comprise market-rate and affordable housing apartments, a grocery store, retail and dining options, light industrial space, coworking spaces, arts and culture programming and a farmer’s market. (Rendering courtesy of Culdesac)

ATLANTA — Atlanta BeltLine Inc. (ABI) has selected development firm Culdesac for the 20-acre Murphy Crossing project located at 1050 Murphy Ave. in southwest Atlanta’s Oakland City neighborhood. Culdesac, which recently delivered a “car-free” mixed-use development in Tempe, Ariz., will be working with Urban Oasis Development, Kronberg Urbanists + Architects, LDG Consulting and T. Dallas Smith and Co. on the Murphy Crossing project, which will be branded Murphy Crossing by Culdesac.

Plans for the development are subject to change pending community feedback, but preliminarily the project will comprise new and existing buildings that will house market-rate and affordable housing apartments, a grocery store, retail and dining options, light industrial space, coworking spaces, arts and culture programming and a farmer’s market, honoring the site’s history as the location for the Georgia Farmers Market in the 1940s and 1950s.

Murphy Crossing by Culdesac will give residents proximity to the Oakland City and West End MARTA stations. Additionally, 25 percent of the residential units will be designated permanently affordable with an additional 5 percent of units deemed affordable for at least the next 30 years. The target rent restriction for the affordable units is between 60 and 80 percent of the area median income. Additionally, Culdesac intends to offer 30 percent of all retail and light industrial spaces at an affordable rate to small businesses in the area. The investment at Murphy Crossing is part of an estimated $800 million of private investment underway within a mile of the site, including projects newly constructed, in progress or in the pipeline, according to ABI.