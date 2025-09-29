Monday, September 29, 2025
Pictured is an aerial of the site at 356 University Ave. near Atlanta's historic Pittsburgh neighborhood along the Atlanta Beltline's Southside Trail. (Photo courtesy of LoKnows Drones)
Atlanta Beltline Issues RFP for Mixed-Use Development on Southside Trail

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Atlanta Beltline has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for new mixed-use development on a site along the Beltline’s Southside Trail. The 13.7-acre site is located at 356 University Ave. near the city’s historic Pittsburgh neighborhood that the Beltline purchased in 2023.

Atlanta Beltline met with more than two dozen community groups since April 2024 to discuss future plans for the site. Based on the community feedback and the Beltline’s newly completed master plan, the RFP is seeking a mix of market-rate and affordable housing, as well as a mix of commercial and industrial uses.

More specifically, the RFP calls for at least 30 percent of residential units reserved as permanently affordable (10 percent at or below 80 percent AMI, 20 percent at or below 50 percent AMI); a minimum of 30 percent of total floor area dedicated to light-industrial use; affordable commercial space (at least 20 percent at rents 30 percent below market for more than 10 years); a partnership with an arts, cultural or community organization for onsite programming; and accessible green spaces, ADA pathways and Beltline connectivity.

To date, the Beltline has acquired nearly 90 acres preserved for residential and commercial affordability for both residents and small businesses around the corridor. Pre-development activities are underway on other sites owned by the Beltline, including 425 Chappell Road, 350 Chappell Road, Murphy Crossing and 579 Garson Drive.

