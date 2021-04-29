REBusinessOnline

Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United to Return to 100 Percent Attendance at Home Games

Posted on by in Company News, Georgia, Southeast

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves and Atlanta United FC, the city’s professional baseball and soccer clubs, plan a return to 100 percent attendance at their respective home stadiums, Truist Park and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Both teams plan to increase their seating capacities to pre-pandemic levels.

At Truist Park in Cobb County, the Braves plan to bring the stadium to full capacity to about 41,000 seats. Starting with the May 7 game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Braves says Truist Park will be at full capacity.

Atlanta United will also bring its home games to 100 percent capacity, which will be about 42,500 seats.

According to the Atlanta Braves’ website, all health and safety procedures will still be intact, including face masks, cashless concessions, mobile ticketing and ordering and a no bag policy. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium says their health and safety procedures will also be maintained, such as face masks requirements, areas with hand sanitization stands and cleaning procedures before, during and after events.

