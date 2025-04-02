Atlanta Braves Holdings Acquires 763,465 SF Pennant Park Office Complex Adjacent to Truist Park

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc., owner and operator of the Atlanta Braves MLB team, The Battery Atlanta mixed-use development and Truist Park in Cobb County, has purchased an adjacent 763,465-square-foot office complex. The property, called Pennant Park, is situated on approximately 34 acres and comprises six office buildings and more than 2,700 parking spaces. The seller, Rubenstein Partners, has owned Pennant Park since 2017, the year that the Braves began playing at nearby Truist Park (formerly SunTrust Park). The sales price was not disclosed.

The campus was more than 80 percent leased at the time of sale to 24 tenants, including The Home Depot, Juneau Construction Co. and TK Elevator. The acquisition expands the Atlanta Braves Holdings’ real estate portfolio by 30 percent.

Pennant Park comprises two components: Pennant Commons (four buildings and a communal plaza known as The Quad) and Pennant View (two buildings). Amenities at the office park include 24-hour security, onsite engineering, a 48-person conference center, two fitness centers, onsite car detailing services, two cafés, Social Kitchen tenant lounge and cafe, a bocce ball court, putting green, multi-sport game court, helipad, lake with jogging trail and a Cobb Community Transit System bus stop.