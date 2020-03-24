Atlanta Mayor Issues Stay at Home Order to Curb Spread of COVID-19

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has signed an executive order that requires Atlantans to stay in their place of residence in response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections. The order will go into effect at midnight, March 24. Individuals may leave their place of residence only for essential activities, essential governmental functions or to operate essential businesses.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Fulton and DeKalb counties — where Atlanta city limits lie — combined to have 226 confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. Monday.

Some examples of essential businesses include healthcare operations and essential infrastructure; grocery stores, farmers’ markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks and convenience stores; food cultivation, including farming, livestock and fishing; newspapers, TV, radio and other media services; gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair and related facilities; and banks and related financial institutions.

According to Bottoms, essential government functions means all services needed to ensure the continuing operation of the government agencies and provide for the health, safety and welfare of the public.

“As mayor of Atlanta, I have been entrusted with making decisions that are specific to our city,” says Bottoms. “Given our population density, high rate of asthma and various underlying health conditions found within our city’s populations, I am issuing a Stay at Home Order for Atlantans.”

Click here to read the full executive order.