Atlanta Opera to Open $45M Performing Arts Venue on the BeltLine

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Opera will open a $45 million performing arts venue on Woodward Way along the Atlanta BeltLine. The project is a redevelopment of the historic Bobby Jones Clubhouse. Upon completion, which is scheduled for summer 2027, the development will feature a 56,000-square-foot complex with a 200-seat recital hall, administrative offices, a costume shop, film studio, rehearsal hall and garden spaces. Theater Projects and A’kustics LLC will develop the recital hall. Allen Post of architecture firm Post Loyal is leading the design of the new facility. The project is part of the Atlanta Opera’s recently launched $110 million campaign, for which core funding has already been secured.