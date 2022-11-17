Atlanta Property Group Acquires Three Industrial Facilities, One Office Asset in Metro Atlanta for $48.7M

Atlanta Property Group's recent acquisition includes this warehouse facility, which is situated near Chastain Road and I-75 in Kennesaw, Ga.

KENNESAW, GA. — Atlanta Property Group (APG) has acquired three industrial facilities and one office property in the northwest Atlanta suburb of Kennesaw for $48.7 million. The seller was not disclosed. The portfolio comprises three warehouse facilities totaling 305,000 square feet located near Chastain Road and I-75. The rear-load buildings, which were constructed in the mid-1990s, feature 24-foot clear heights and were fully leased at the time of sale to six tenants. The lone office property spans 72,000 square feet and was 73 percent leased at the time of sale. Built in 2000, the property is situated near Kennesaw State University and the I-75/I-575 interchange. Austin Chase and Grace Thompson of APG are handling leasing of the office building.