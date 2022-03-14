REBusinessOnline

Atlanta Property Group Acquires Three Industrial Facilities Totaling 545,000 SF Across Southeast

Oates Crossing

Oates Crossing is a 240,000-square-foot industrial park in Mooresville, N.C. that is fully leased to a diverse tenant base.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Property Group has acquired three distribution facilities in the metro areas of Atlanta, Nashville and Charlotte totaling 545,000 square feet. The sellers and sales price were not disclosed. The three properties include Oates Crossing in Mooresville, N.C.; 5470 Oakbrook Parkway in Norcross, Ga.; and 109 Kirby Drive in Portland, Tenn.

Oates Crossing is a 240,000-square-foot industrial park that is fully leased to a diverse tenant base. The site also includes a fully zoned, 8.3-acre parcel that can support an additional 60,000-square-foot industrial building, which Atlanta Property Group plans to build soon. The property is situated along Interstate 77, about 29.7 miles north of Charlotte.

The next property, 5470 Oakbrook Parkway, is an 85,000-square-foot shallow-bay industrial building. The facility is situated close to Interstate 85 and is about 21 miles north of downtown Atlanta. The property was 88 percent leased at the time of sale.

Built in 1990, 109 Kirby Drive is a 220,000-square-foot, single-tenant warehouse that features 17 dock doors. The fully leased property is situated about 39.7 miles from Nashville and has immediate access to Interstate 65.

