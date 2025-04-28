Monday, April 28, 2025
6 Shelter Drive, a 173,000-square-foot industrial building located in Greenville, S.C., was fully leased at the time of sale.
Atlanta Property Group Buys 173,000 SF Distribution Center in Greenville

by John Nelson

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Atlanta Property Group (APG) has purchased 6 Shelter Drive, a 173,000-square-foot industrial facility located in Greenville. Situated adjacent to I-85 off the Pelham Road exit, the facility is one of the few infill locations in the area.

Constructed in 2004, the property features tilt walls, 32-foot clear heights, 140-foot truck court depths and an ESFR sprinkler system. The building is currently fully leased. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

APG has acquired 15 industrial buildings since 2022 and plans to invest $100 million of equity into existing distribution centers across the Southeast.

